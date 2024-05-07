Princess Beatrice sends important message to King Charles during rare TV gig

Princess Beatrice sent a subtle message to King Charles during a rare appearance on ITV’s This Morning over the weekend.



The daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was stood on top of the Empire State Building in New York for an event in partnership with the charity Outward Bound.

She also offered health update on her cancer-stricken mother, as well as expressed admiration for the TV show.

Speaking to MailOnline, royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed Beatrice made a conscious choice to appear on television in a bid to be promoted as a working royal in the absence of Kate Middleton.

“I get the impression Beatrice and Eugenie are stepping up their charity work, and dropping subtle hints to the King that they would be willing to take on some royal duties if asked.”

“I think Bea and Eugenie could do some minor roles, but the problem is it’s difficult to be half in and half out of the royal firm, as Harry and Meghan have discovered,” the royal expert explained.

During the TV appearance, Beatrice reflected on the Duchess of York’s resilience during her battle with skin cancer at the beginning of this year.

“She's been through so much,' she shared. “And her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going.”

“'Really now she's sort of coming into her own. We're just reminded when any parent or individual has a health scenario - just really get the checks that you need to get and as early as you possibly can,” the princess added.