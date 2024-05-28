Reese Witherspoon beams with pride at niece's high school graduation

Reese Witherspoon recently shed tears of joy at her niece Abby’s high school graduation.
The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to express her excitement over her 18-year-old niece’s graduation on Tuesday, May 28.
Posting a carousel of photos featuring Abby’s graduation day, Witherspoon captioned the post: “Tears of joy for my incredible niece @abbyjameswitherspoon !”
Heaping praise on the little one, she added: “Congratulations on all the hard work, long hours of studying, the endless hours of test taking and essay writing ... and biggest congrats on being the joyful, kind- hearted, energetic, funny girl we are all so proud of! Such a proud aunt.”
In the first slide, the actress was spotted posing alongside her niece with her hand placed around her shoulder.
The Morning Show star sported a floral dress for the celebrations. Meanwhile, Abby donned a crochet-style, floor length dress.
Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt notes under the post.
One fan gushed: “Beauties! Congratulations @abbyjameswitherspoon !!!”
While another chimed in, adding: “How special! She looks like her aunt”
A third noted: “You have a beautiful family reece long may you continue to shine your awesome and isn't isn't great that your neice has someone like like like Elaine crowley to look up to”
