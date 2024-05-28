 
Reese Witherspoon beams with pride at niece's high school graduation

Reese Witherspoon was a bundle of joy at her niece Abby’s high school graduation

By Web Desk
May 28, 2024
Reese Witherspoon shed tears of joy on niece's high school graduation

Reese Witherspoon recently shed tears of joy at her niece Abby’s high school graduation.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to express her excitement over her 18-year-old niece’s graduation on Tuesday, May 28.

Posting a carousel of photos featuring Abby’s graduation day, Witherspoon captioned the post: “Tears of joy for my incredible niece @abbyjameswitherspoon !”

Heaping praise on the little one, she added: “Congratulations on all the hard work, long hours of studying, the endless hours of test taking and essay writing ... and biggest congrats on being the joyful, kind- hearted, energetic, funny girl we are all so proud of! Such a proud aunt.”

In the first slide, the actress was spotted posing alongside her niece with her hand placed around her shoulder.

The Morning Show star sported a floral dress for the celebrations. Meanwhile, Abby donned a crochet-style, floor length dress.

Fans rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt notes under the post.

One fan gushed: “Beauties! Congratulations @abbyjameswitherspoon !!!”

While another chimed in, adding: “How special! She looks like her aunt”

A third noted: “You have a beautiful family reece long may you continue to shine your awesome and isn't isn't great that your neice has someone like like like Elaine crowley to look up to”