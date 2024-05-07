Ariana Grande draws curtain on Met Gala with surprise musical performance

Ariana Grande was joined by her ‘Wicked co-star’ Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande closed out the 2024 Met Gala by delivering a surprise performance.

The 30-year-old pop star took the stage at the esteemed event on Monday, Grande performed a medley of her greatest hits – old and new – including We Can’t Be Friends, Yes, And?, and The Boy Is Mine, all from her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

She also performed some old fan favourites, including Into You, Seven Rings, and Thank U, Next.

In honour of the Costume Institute spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Grande opened her set with an enchanting rendition of the song Once Upon a Dream from the 1959 Disney classic film Sleeping Beauty.

Joining her on stage for a few songs was Grande’s Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Following her performance, the multi-Grammy winner took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for “the honor and most special time performing” at the Gala.

“Working on this performance was an experience I will cherish forever,” she wrote, tagging and thanking the Vogue editor-in-chief and co-chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour.

She further gushed over Erivo, writing, “Thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerviro for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could.”

Grande concluded, “It was my honor to have you and to sing with you as always. I love you!”