Taylor Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun to be explored in new docuseries

Taylor Swift’s famous dispute with Scooter Braun is set to be explored in detail in an upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery docuseries.
Fans of the international pop sensation, 34, would be familiar with Swift’s fallout with the record executive, who purchased the rights to her first six albums in 2019 without her consent.
Distraught and betrayed, Swift decided to re-record her albums and release them under the title “Taylor’s Version” in order to regain the rights to her original works.
The docuseries, under the working title “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun” will delve into music rights, gender dynamics in the music industry, and the pivotal role of fandoms.
The series’ logline details, “True to the ‘vs’ format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift’s side a that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, and the other examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him.”
