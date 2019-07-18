Shah Rukh Khan, family celebrate Aryan’s debut

KARACHI: Bollywood's King and master of romance Shah Rukh Khan along with family – Wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam celebrated Aryan 's debut as an adult voice over artiste in the movie 'The Lion King'.

Aryan Khan is on the way to attract a fan clubs as he has voiced Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of the Hollywood flick 'The Lion King'. While SRK had voiced Simba's father Mufasa in the venture.



Shah Rukh and his entire family arrived at a restaurant to celebrate the debut of one of the most awaited starlets Aryan Khan.

Earlier, it was announced that SRK and his son would be lending their voices to Jon Favreau directorial classic movie. Lately, Shah Rukh's teaser as Mufasa was also released which was widely commended by the audiences.

The Hindi version of Aryan Khan's promo as Simba -- which was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan -- has received the massive outpour of love. Taking to his Twitter handle, SRK has thanked everyone for appreciating the kid's efforts.



Khan tweeted, "Young Lions don’t tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn’t his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me?"





