close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 18, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan, family celebrate Aryan’s debut

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019

KARACHI: Bollywood's King and master of romance Shah Rukh Khan  along with   family – Wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son AbRam  celebrated  Aryan 's debut  as an adult voice over artiste in the movie 'The Lion King'.

Aryan Khan  is on the way to attract a  fan clubs as he has  voiced Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of the Hollywood flick 'The Lion King'. While SRK  had voiced Simba's father Mufasa in the venture.

Shah Rukh  and his entire family arrived at a restaurant  to celebrate  the  debut of one of the most awaited starlets  Aryan Khan.

 Earlier, it was announced that SRK and his son would be lending their voices to Jon Favreau directorial classic movie. Lately, Shah Rukh's teaser as Mufasa was also released which was widely commended by the audiences.

The Hindi version of Aryan Khan's promo as Simba -- which was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan -- has received the massive outpour of love. Taking to his Twitter handle, SRK has thanked everyone for appreciating the kid's efforts.

Khan tweeted, "Young Lions don’t tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn’t his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me?"


Latest News

More From Entertainment