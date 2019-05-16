Katrina Kaif dating Vicky Kaushal?

Rumours about Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif dating actor Vicky Kaushal are doing the rounds on the internet.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are more than 'Just Friends' post his breakup with Harleen Sethi.

Earlier, there were speculations actor Vicky Kaushal, who is celebrating his 31st birthday today May 16, 2019, was dating actress Harleen Sethi and was often snapped on lunch dates.

However, later in an interview Vicky dismissed the speculations saying he was he was single. Now, grapevine has been abuzz with the rumours of Vicky Kaushal’s budding romance with Katrina Kaif.

In January this year, Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal appeared in Karan Johar’s chat show.

In the show where Tiger Zinda he star Salman Khan was also present, Vicky Kaushal came face to face with Kaif teasing and pulling her leg.

The duo’s conversation left the audience laughing, however, Salman Khan’s reaction was stunning.

In the video that went viral on social media, you can been seen Kaushal adorably sings ‘mujhse shadi karogi’ for Katrina before telling her if she wants to marry, she can find a good person ‘Vicky Kaushal’ and get married.

While Katrina was surprised and started smiling over Kaushal’s proposal, Salman Khan’s reaction was stunning.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor fells on her sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s shoulder and pretending to have missed it all.

Katrina Kaif has also come forth speaking about her unfortunate and tragic breakup with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The two who dated each other for approximately seven years, parted ways in 2016.

Katrina who has remained single since then has significantly changed a lot.