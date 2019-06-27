Malaika Arora confirms relationship with Arjun Kapoor with heartfelt post

B-Town buffs had been waiting for quite some time for rumored duo Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to confirm their relationship status as ‘taken’ and it looks like after a lengthy period of wait, the latter may have finally fulfilled their wishes.

The 45-year-old actor turned to Instagram on her beau’s birthday with a heartfelt and endearing wish that came as a public confirmation to many who still had question marks hovering over their heads regarding the couple’s linkup rumors.

"Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing Arjun Kapoor ... love n happiness always," read Malaika’s Instagram caption.

The caption accompanied a picture of the Bollywood duo.



The post comes after the two started to become more open about their relationship which was kept secret previously.



