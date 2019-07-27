Varun Dhawan faints on sets of ‘Street Dancer’ causing panic all around

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is known to put his blood, sweat and tears into his work and that has now taking a toll on his health as the actor fainted on the sets of his upcoming film.

According to report by Mid-Day, the 32-year-old had been down with a fever but despite the illness had been present on the sets shooting for Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer’ which eventually resulted in him passing out.

A source was cited as saying: “Varun was battling cold and fever for a long time but continued to shoot nonetheless, well aware that his portions had to be wrapped up before July 26. On Tuesday, he was to film a gruelling dance sequence with his co-actors.”

“Following intense prep, Varun was shooting for the number when he got dizzy and fainted. An alarmed Remo sir immediately called for the doctor, who diagnosed Varun with low blood pressure and advised him bed rest for few days. Naturally, Remo sir called off the shoot for the next two days,” the source added.

It was revealed that the actor returned to the sets only after taking a day off as the source continued: “Knowing that they had lost out on a day, Varun told Remo sir that he would do a double shift. He reported to the set at 1 pm and worked till 7 am on Friday morning.”