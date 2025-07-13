Kim Kardashian stuns fans with ‘eye-opening’ AI content

Kim Kardashian sparks speculation among fans with recent AI-video

Kim Kardashian recently stunned fans with an AI-generated video.

The 44-year-old star sparked speculation among fans about purchasing a record-breaking Hermès Birkin bag, which was sold at auction for €8.6 million.

On Saturday, July 11, the reality TV star reposted an AI-generated video on her Instagram Stories that showed her smashing a glass case to steal the Birkin bag.

The video was originally shared by an AI meme account with the caption, “birKIM”.

Fans were left in awe and flooded Kim’s DM with a wave of mixed reactions.

One user asked, “Are u the winner of the first Birkin bag?”

Another added, “Please tell me you bought that Birkin. Would be BAD ASS.”

A third penned with a crying emojji, “Did you buy Jane Birkin’s Birkin!!?”

Additionally, one fan messaged, “Kim for real did you buy the original Birkin??? Or should I stop blaming you every time I lose an auction?”

Notably, the AI clip showcased the SKIMS owner’s outfit from her recent runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

This speculation comes shortly after the world’s most expensive handbag was sold at auction on Thursday, July 10.