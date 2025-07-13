Is 'Verity' delayed because of 'It Ends with Us' legal drama?

Anne Hathaway’s upcoming thriller Verity has hit a bump in the road.

The film, based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, won’t be arriving as early as fans had hoped.

Originally set for a May 2026 release, the flick has now been delayed to October 2, 2026 because Amazon MGM Studios have pushed back the film

In Verity, Hathaway stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in a chilling story that blurs the lines between truth and fiction.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is offered the chance of a lifetime which is to finish a popular book series after its original author, Verity Crawford.

Verity is left unable to continue due to health issues.

Lowen moves into Verity’s home to dive into her notes, only to discover a household full of secrets.

From devastating car crash that left Verity unresponsive to the tragic death of her twins.

However, the deeper Lowen digs, the more unsettling things become.

More of Colleen Hoover’s books are being turned into movies, especially after It Ends With Us became a big hit last year.