Bianca sparks chaos with new look amid Kanye control claims

Bianca Censori has set the internet buzzing again after posting a fresh batch of bold polaroids on Instagram.

The photos, taken by her husband Kanye West, shows Bianca nearly nude as she showed off her new blonde hair and striking poses in front of the camera.

She kept the caption short, writing only “Shot by Ye,” but the pictures said plenty.

However, fans were quick to react, with some calling the photos artistic and powerful, while others thought they were too much.

Bianca, 30, has become known for her daring looks, and this post just added more fuel to the fire.

Kanye stayed behind the camera this time but his creative style was all over the shots.

"I love the blonde Bianca," praised by one user, as another shared, "Music, fashion, photography… Is there anything this guy can’t do?"

Another one added, "I think it’s time for Ye to do the whole Bianca themed album, as she is clearly his muse and brings out the best in him creatively."

Many blasted the couple with one saying: "You two need something constructive to do."

A user called out," Did you and Ye ever discuss finding a hobby?" Other viewers raised concerns over the steamy snaps becoming public, with one writing, "Ye’s children will have to see this."

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori reunited with Kanye West and walked out in a candy bikini. The stunt raised fresh questions about her freedom and control.