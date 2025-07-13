50 Cent launches another attack on Diddy after trial verdict

50 Cent gets back to mocking Diddy after trial concluded

Sean Diddy Combs is still on 50 Cent’s radar even after the trial ended with a verdict in his favour.

The rapper took to Instagram on Friday, July 11, and shared another AI-generated video of the Bad Boy Records founder – this time mocking him with a bizarre baby oil reference.

The video featured an AI-generated version of Diddy walking down a fashion runway in a pink dress which featured the logo of Johnson & Johnson baby oil logo across the front.

The In da Club rapper also set the video to the song Baby Oil Freak Off Party playing in the background.

“I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!” 50 Cent wrote in the caption, taking a dig at the disgraced music mogul.

The roast was based on the abundant amount of baby oil found in the FBI raids at Diddy’s mansions in Miami and Los Angeles last year, ahead of his arrest.

This was not the first time the Many Men rapper has taken to social media to insult Diddy. In fact, he has been regular about keeping up with the trial and launching new attacks with every update.