Ben Affleck's daughter ditches 'nepo baby' title with humble fashion choice

Violet Affleck embraces low-key fashion in recent outing

Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet Affleck, turned heads during a recent outing as she ditched designer fashion for a modest tote bag.

The 19-year-old, eldest child of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Garner, opted for a budget-friendly accessory despite being labelled a “nepo baby”.

In the viral image, Violet was seen carrying a handmade knit bag crafted using the WADORN DIY crochet kit, which is available for around $24.28 on Amazon.

She paired this affordable bag with a floral dress featuring red, yellow, and blue botanical prints against an off-white background.

This outing comes shortly after Violet was noticeably absent from a recent family day out.

Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actress, along with her former husband Affleck and their children, Fin and Samuel, was spotted attending a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Massachusetts.

The Accountant actor wore a tan button-up shirt with a Boston Red Sox cap, while the Elektra star sported a short-sleeved red-and-white striped top.

Notably, the Daredevil duo tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Despite their divorce, the former couple has maintained a positive co-parenting relationship for their three children.