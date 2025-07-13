Ben Affleck's daughter ditches 'nepo baby' title with humble fashion choice

Violet turns heads by stepping out in budget-friendly bag
Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet Affleck, turned heads during a recent outing as she ditched designer fashion for a modest tote bag.
The 19-year-old, eldest child of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Garner, opted for a budget-friendly accessory despite being labelled a “nepo baby”.
In the viral image, Violet was seen carrying a handmade knit bag crafted using the WADORN DIY crochet kit, which is available for around $24.28 on Amazon.
She paired this affordable bag with a floral dress featuring red, yellow, and blue botanical prints against an off-white background.
This outing comes shortly after Violet was noticeably absent from a recent family day out.
Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actress, along with her former husband Affleck and their children, Fin and Samuel, was spotted attending a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Massachusetts.
The Accountant actor wore a tan button-up shirt with a Boston Red Sox cap, while the Elektra star sported a short-sleeved red-and-white striped top.
Notably, the Daredevil duo tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.
Despite their divorce, the former couple has maintained a positive co-parenting relationship for their three children.
