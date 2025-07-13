Rita Ora remembers Liam Payne as true icon

Rita Ora remembers Liam Payne as true legend

Rita Ora has shared that she still feels Liam Payne’s presence, months after his sudden passing.

The singer, now 34, spoke about their duet For You, a song they recorded together for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack back in 2018. She revealed that she still sings it “all the time” as a way to keep his memory close.

Liam, who was just 31, died last October after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. The news left fans and friends heartbroken.

Speaking about their bond, Rita described Liam as someone whose energy hasn’t really left.

Speaking on The Morning Show with Elvis Duran, the music icon was asked if she'll be watching the late icon's last project, Netflix series Building the Band.

She replied, "I 100 per cent will watch it.

"That's a really great friend of mine. I still sort of feel him anyway, so it's fine."

Rita said singing their last song makes her feel like Liam’s still with her, especially with his photo nearby.

"That's why music is so powerful. It really does bring back a person, a memory, a feeling.

"So yeah, I have this incredible memory with him, with For You, our song together, and I'll always have that."