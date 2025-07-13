Justin Bieber's manager reveals motivation behind 'Swag' era

Scooter Braun has finally opened up about Justin Bieber’s new album, breaking his silence after a long and quiet stretch.

The two went their separate ways in 2023, a surprise that turned the music world upside down.

Braun had managed Bieber from the very beginning, turning a teenager from YouTube into one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Their split was unexpected and rumours about behind-the-scenes tension only grew louder over time.

Now, in a rare moment, Braun has spoken about Bieber’s newest release, Swag.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote: "Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin's new album.. so I will just leave this here..

"This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It's beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters."

The Peaches hitmaker's former manager added, "I've had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades."

"Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that's what he's done here.

He's poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run," he explained.

Braun shared that Daisies is his favorite song on the album and called Bieber’s voice the best he’s ever heard.