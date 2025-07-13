Jeremy Renner reveals he refused to die after life-threatening accident

Jeremy Renner opened up about the accident that nearly killed him.

In January 2023, he was run over by a snowplough while trying to help a family member during a snowstorm. The machine crushed him and left him with 38 broken bones.

He said his body wanted to give up, but he didn’t let it.

Jeremy shared with The Guardian newspaper: "I was bullying my body into thinking it wasn't that bad and my mind was overcoming the greatest odds it's ever come up against. My mind was saying, 'Nah!', it's part stubbornness. 'I don't want to lose this battle, this game', but the deeper part, the zoomed-out part, is I had so much to live for. I had a bunch of people waiting for me to go skiing!

"I didn't want to let them down. That became such a big thing."

The Hawkeye actor couldn’t walk for two months after the accident but said he was lucky to come out of it with just a few scars from surgery.

Renner added: " I have a bunch of little scars, but only from the surgery to save my body. The whole leg is titanium from the knee down to the ankle."

The star continued explaining that his mouth started to be in considerable pain.

He said: "My mouth is complete chaos.

"It looks fine, but when I bite down it feels as if I'm going to break all my teeth."

Jeremy said people talk to him differently now and feel more connected to him after the accident.