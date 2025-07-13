Hailey Bieber defends Justin’s 'SWAG' after 'messy' backlash

Hailey Bieber gets candid about 'SWAG' trolls

Hailey Bieber is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her husband Justin Bieber’s latest album, SWAG, after fans criticized the release.

The 31-year-old singer, who dropped the album on Friday, July 11, faced backlash from some who described it as a “messy cry for help” amid his ongoing emotional struggles.

Despite the criticism, the album topped the Global Spotify Chart on its first day, racking up an impressive 74.37 million streams.

Celebrating the big achievement, the 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday with a caption that read, “Is it finally clocking to you f****** losers?”

This post follows the couple’s Mediterranean vacation with friends, including Camila Morrone, with recent photos offering a glimpse into their tropical getaway.

Earlier, Justin made headlines after sharing a photo of Hailey enjoying a sun-kissed moment by the sea.

Smitten by her beauty, he couldn’t hold back his emotions and shared his unfiltered thoughts in the post.

For the unversed, the Sorry singer’s album centers on his love for the Rhode’s founder and serves as a musical love letter commemorating their marriage since September 2018.