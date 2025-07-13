Sydney Sweeney to star in James Bond?

Sydney Sweeney, iconic star who is best known for her role in Euphoria, might join one of the most famous movie worlds ever.

The 27-year-old actress is being looked at for a role in the next James Bond film.

Word is, the new director Denis Villeneuve wants her on board and she also has some serious support behind the scenes.

Jeff Bezos, who now has creative control over the Bond movies through Amazon, is said to be backing her.

The company recently took over from longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and big changes may be on the way.

An insider revealed to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.

"They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise.

"Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."

Denis Villeneuve was confirmed last month as the new director for the next Bond movie and says he wants to keep the classic Bond spirit alive.

However, a new actor will take on the role of 007, stepping in after Daniel Craig’s final appearance in No Time To Die back in 2021.

The Dune filmmaker said in a statement: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery.

"To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come."