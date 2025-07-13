'Curious' Julia Garner opens up about playing reimagined 'Silver Surfer' character

Julia Garner gets candid about 'Fantastic Four' reimagined character

Julia Garner is finally responding to the controversy surrounding her casting as Shalla-Bal in the Marvel Studios' film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 31-year-old Emmy-winning actress, who joined the cast of the new film in April 2025, opened up about playing the reimagined Silver Surfer character.

During an exclusive interview with BBC at the UK launch of the reboot on Friday, July 13, Garner explained, “I’m just going to still do my job and also it’s Shalla-Bal so it’s different. I was just happy that people are resonating with it and just like any other project. So I’m grateful to be at this dance, to be completely honest with you.”

Garner had previously expressed her initial confusion about the role, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I was confused because I was like, ‘Wait, isn’t the Silver Surfer a man?’ I was just like, ‘Okay, well, I’ll play anything.”

For the unversed, the character was initially introduced in Marvel Comics' The Silver Surfer #1 in August 1968. However, this marks the character's first live-action film appearance. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 25.