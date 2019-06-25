Varun Dhawan ‘tired’ of refuting wedding rumors with Natasha Dalal

While a tale of love akin to that of B-Town lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal is on every romantic’s checklist, fans and tabloids often go overboard in digging out details about their favorites stars, as was evident with the duo’s marriage buzz circulating all around.

As the 32-year-old 'Student of the Year' actor reportedly requested for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D’s release to be pushed from November to January, many were quick to speculate that the reason behind it was his marriage to longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Refuting these reports, Varun told Deccan Chronicle that there is no truth to these rumors and that he is ‘exhausted’ of presenting clarifications every time.

“It's just not true. I am tired of denying these reports over and over again,” he said.

On the other hand, his father, acclaimed Indian director David Dhawan also turned down the conjectures saying: “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married, so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se. But let's not make updates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”

The actor’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which was all set to release on November 8, 2019, will now be hitting theaters on January 24, 2020.