Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive in New York for a family reunion with Rishi Kapoor

B-Town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating a reunion with their family as the two land in New York, taking a break from their frenzied schedule.
The two stars who will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, arrived at the Big Apple for a family reunion to spend some quality time with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor as well as Ranbir’s sister Riddhima.
As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 26-year-old Highway starlet was looking for some time off the film sets while her beau was also looking for an opportunity to meet his family in the States.
A source cited in the report stated: “They were with Rishi and Neetu for New Year celebrations as well. This time, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima is also there so it’s going to be a family reunion. RK and Alia will be returning to Mumbai in a few days to resume work on their film.”
