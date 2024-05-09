Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner steal hearts with cozy display at Met Gala

Elle Fanning started dating Gus Wenner in 2023.

Elle Fanning made a stunning appearance at this week's Met Gala, showcasing an enchanting 'ice queen' ensemble that captivated onlookers.

Despite the chilly theme of her attire, there was nothing frosty about her affection for boyfriend Gus Wenner, the 34-year-old CEO of Rolling Stone.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since November, were inseparable on the green carpet, with Fanning seen snuggling up to Wenner and showering him with kisses.

A candid moment captured showed A Complete Unknown actress planting a kiss on his cheek, eliciting a beaming smile from him.

The pair's undeniable chemistry drew attention from attendees and onlookers alike.

Fanning later took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the unforgettable evening, giving a nod to Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour.

Their public display of affection and Fanning's heartfelt post on social media solidified their status as one of the night's most memorable couples.

Gus attended Brown University and was in the group Gus + Scout with her.



After graduating in 2012 he started learning ropes at his father's magazine.

He told Brown University Magazine that at the time his father said: "Just so you know, this is going nowhere," to which Gus replied, "I know. I don't want it to. I just want to learn for a year and then move on."