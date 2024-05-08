Police arrive at Will Smith’s home to arrest an intruder for trespassing

Will Smith was not present at his residence when the police arrived to arrest the suspect

Will Smith’s home was the target of a home invasion for a second time.

In the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1, authorities arrested a man for trying to break into the Hollywood star’s Los Angeles residence.

TMZ was the first to report that around 4:06 pm, police received several reports of a suspicious individual circling the vicinity of Smith’s home.

More calls reported that the intruder managed to breach the security perimeter, prompting intervention from Smith's security team before he could access the actor's home.

Descriptions of the suspect indicated him as a 218-pound, 6-feet-tall, bald black male with brown eyes.

Identified as 37-year-old Robert Ogden, the suspect was apprehended for trespassing and later booked on a misdemeanor charge. He has since been released from custody.

Fortunately, Smith was not present during the intrusion, and authorities confirm that no injuries were reported.

This isn't the first security breach the Smith family has experienced. Back in 2015, a woman named Ariel Archer trespassed onto their property and was subsequently charged and sentenced to three years of probation after being discovered in their kitchen by the housekeeper.