King Charles advised to embrace his son Prince Harry privately before it's too late

King Charles advised to meet his son Prince Harry

King Charles III, who's battling cancer, has been urged to meet with his son Prince Harry quietly and privately by a royal commentator.

"I'm astounded the monarch isn't meeting with his own son, even briefly. Our children's safety is never guaranteed and having been diagnosed with cancer I would've thought the King might have had cause to consider the fragility of our existence," wrote Journalist and royal commentator Angela Mollard for Daily Mail.

"Thoughts of mortality typically lead families to at least attempt to heal wounds."

She explained it's an opportunity for the royal family and Harry to end rift, adding: "If ever there was a moment to tentatively extend an olive branch, it is this."

The journalist also suggested that "the King's meeting with Harry could've been both a kindness and a test: the former because parenting is an act of unconditional love; the latter because Harry, quite rightfully, needs to earn back his family's trust.



"It might've been if the pair had enjoyed a pot of tea and a short chat about his grandchildren without any of us knowing. After all, any reconciliation could only occur via small steps and a commitment from Harry not to blab about it."

The writer also admitted: "Harry's behaviour and his betrayal of the royal family has been monstrous. His criticism of Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales particularly so. But we never know how long we have to make amends. We only ever have right now."

Mollard also gave an example of Van Straubenzee family that shows, "you never know when you might lose a child... or anyone you love."



Prince William and Harry reportedly had close bond with the van Straubenzee family.

The Prince of Wales, who conducted investitures at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, reportedly conferred an MBE on Claire van Straubenzee, a close family confidante, whose son Henry - Prince Harry's childhood best friend - died in a car crash at the age of 18 in 2002.