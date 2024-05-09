Kylie Jenner in tears as Kris shares tumor news in 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner and Kylie shares their favorite 2022 memories.

Kylie Jenner breaks down as Kris Jenner reveals health scare in emotional The Kardashians season 5 trailer.

The trailer unveils a tearful Kris, sharing, "I had my scan - they found a cyst and a little tumor," prompting Kylie to burst into tears while Kendall comforts her.

Recent reports debunked pregnancy rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner, with sources confirming to Us Weekly that she is not expecting.

The 26-year-old, mother of two, shares daughter Stormi Webster, six, and son Aire Webster, two, with rapper ex Travis Scott.

Sources affirmed that both are still together despite rumors of a split, navigating a long-distance relationship.

According to insiders, the couple has been maintaining communication while Chalamet has been filming A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City and New Jersey, while Kylie resides in California with her children.

The speculation ignited when comedian Daniel Tosh mentioned on his Tosh Show podcast an encounter with a grocery store employee in Malibu, who allegedly disclosed that the Kardashian-Jenner crew had rented out the entire store for filming the Season 5 finale of their show, The Kardashians.