Jamie Foxx celebrates his ‘beautiful’ late grandmother Estelle’s Birthday

Jamie Foxx credits his grandmother for his achievements

Jamie Foxx is remembering his late grandmother, Estelle Marie Talley, on her birthday.

Celebrating the occasion on Tuesday, May 7, Foxx, 56, took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring his much-younger self with his arm around Estelle.

“Happy heavenly birthday, Estelle Marie Talley my beautiful grandmother, who blessed me with everything I that I have today, “ he captioned the photo.

He lovingly added, “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you. I love you."

The Django Unchained star has previously spoken up about his close relationship with his grandmother, who, alongside her husband, became Foxx’s primary caregiver and raised him.

In 2021, he similarly wished her on her birthday, crediting her for his achievements.

He wrote, “You adopted me at seven months… You filled me up with everything that I needed to be successful young man. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t feel your presence… May 7 will always be a day of joyous sweet memories…”