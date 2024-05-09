Kate Hudson talks about 'very hard' split from ex-husband Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson recalls split with Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson led some light on the heartbreak she experienced in the past after her split from Chris Robinson, and also revealed why it really happened.



"My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it," the 45-year-old actress said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show referring to the constant travelling with Robinson while he toured with his band.

"That was not an easy breakup. I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."

Hudson tied the knot to the Black Crowes frontman on New Year's Eve in 2000 when she was only 21. They divorced in 2007 and now share a son Ryder, 20.

The Almost Famous star gushed about Robinson's musical genius, and called him a "brilliant" and "incredible" frontman, but the touring eventually affected the relationship.

"With that comes this sort of life as a nomad," she said, "and as an artist, that can be hard for relationships."

Hudson also shared that she feels that she was so young when she got married with Robinson, now 57, and she believes that’s why the marriage came to an end.

"I was like a baby. When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren't in the same space to keep going," she added.