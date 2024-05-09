The Kardashians season 5: Kris Jenner reveals tumour diagnosis

Kris Jenner's tumour diagnosis

Kris Jenner shared the bombshell news of a health scare.



The family matriarch shared the results from her recent medical appointment with her daughters during the season five trailer of The Kardashians.

"I had my scan," Kris, getting emotional, explained with her beau Corey Gamble at her side. "They found a cyst and like a little tumour."

Although, the trailer didn’t reveal any other details on the healthcare, like if the tumour is fatal and where it is located, the clip does feature reaction glimpses from the family.

As Kris and Khloe Kardashian can be seen looking serious, Kendall is seen giving Kylie a consoling hug as the beauty queen bursts into tears in a later shot.

But Kris' health scare is not going to be the main highlight of the upcoming season. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pregnancy with their son Rocky, which was six months ago, will also be included, along with the events leading up to and after she underwent fetal surgery.

According to E!, the trailer is expected to have lots of interpersonal drama, most expectedly between Khloe and Kim Kardashian.