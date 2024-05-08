Will Prince William, Kate Middleton make appearance on Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards?

Princess Kate and Prince William's appearance at Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards seems unlikely

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are making headlines about their possible video appearance on BAFTA TV Awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, according to a new report, will not be in attendance at this Sunday’s awards ceremony as princess Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Future King William, who has been the film and TV organisation's president since 2010, will instead record a video message that will be played during the ceremony, for which nominees include four actors from The Crown.



There are speculations that Princess Kate could also make a rare appearance via zoom.

William attended the BAFTA Film Awards in February alone as his wife was recovering from illness, and we are told it is not unusual for the pair to only attend one of the two major BAFTA awards ceremonies in a calendar year.



William has been attending some engagements recently but Middleton is currently recovering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.



She revealed the news around six weeks ago via a video message, stating that doctors had found the cancer during tests after an operation.

This year’s TV Award, which will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, to be attended by the actors who played Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Princess Margaret and Mohamed Al-Fayed in Netflix’s royal saga The Crown.



The royal drama was also nominated for four gongs at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards late last month but failed to win any. Other shows to have received multiple noms include Netflix’s Black Mirror and Top Boy, along with the concluding season of BBC One’s Happy Valley.