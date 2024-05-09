David Beckham sues 500 sellers for merchandising fake brands

David Beckham attacks counterfeits

David Beckham has set out to put fake merchandisers that sell knockoffs of his designer items behind the bars.



The ex-England ace’s lawyers are targeting nearly 500 online sellers in a $1billion lawsuit, mostly in Asia from the trade of fake items.

DB Ventures, the firm that supervises the star’s deals, has launched two lawsuits in America.

The cases were meant to put a stop to counterfeiters selling fake clothes, watches, perfume, sunglasses, video games, toys, footballs and sports gear through platforms including Amazon, eBay Etsy, Temu and Walmart.

DB Ventures is demanding $2million (£1.6million) from each of 492 defendants named in two lawsuits, and is backed by its rights management company Authentic Brands Group.

According to The Sun, the obtained court papers state acting “maliciously” to deceive punters.

The judge of the lawsuit has demanded a temporary restraining order and asset freeze against the defendants.

An insider reported, “Authentic brands want to stamp out this issue and stop people from selling fakes of David’s products”

They added, “They pride themselves on the quality of their products and people are being ripped off without their knowledge.”

“They think they have a good case.”