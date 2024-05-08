Prince Harry receives bad news from US as he celebrates Invictus Games event in UK

Prince Harry - who happily attended his Invictus Games thanksgiving service in London on Wednesday - has been hit with a major setback in the US, according to a royal commentator.



The Duke of Sussex, who was all excited and in a lively and cheerful mood even after snub from his cancer-stricken father King Charles and other senior members of the royal family who did not even bother to attend his milestone, has received a bad news from America about his another great charitable venture.

Harry, who's enjoyed a hero's welcome at a St Paul's Cathedral service celebrating the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games, was hoping to secure a trademark for his charity Sentebale, founded in 2006, in numerous categories.

Royal commentator Richard Eden, on Daily Mail, claimed the charity has "fallen into trademark difficulties in the USA – thwarting, for now at least, plans to expand its operations in America."

Sentebale reportedly works with young people in Lesotho and Botswana to create sustainable solutions that address issues of health wealth and inequity.

Eden said: “The US Patent and Trademark Office, while acknowledging that it has unearthed 'no conflicting [trade] marks', has given the application the thumbs-down.



"In a detailed ruling, it points out that many, if not quite all, the categories are inadequately defined."

The office, according to the expert, said: "'An application must specify, in an explicit manner, the particular goods and services on or in connection with which the applicant uses, or has a bona fide intention to use, the [trade] mark in commerce.”