Travis Kelce addresses Jana Kramer’s ‘drinking habits’ comments

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Jana Kramer’s ‘drinking habits’ comments

Travis Kelce has recently addressed Jana Kramer’s comments that the NFL star’s drinking habits rubbing off on his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.



Following the singer’s comments for Travis went viral on social media, a source told the Page Six, “He was taken aback as he’s never met her and is just living his life.”

The source noted, “Travis is under a microscope, basically being watched everywhere he goes. Of course, you’re going to see him drinking.”

“It’s not like he’s passed out somewhere,” said an insider.

The source explained, “If he was passed out somewhere, I would totally understand, but that’s not the case whatsoever.”

Another source spilled to TMZ that Jana is using Travis name to get attention.

The source mentioned, “Travis didn't even know who the actress was when the news was brought to him.”

Earlier, One Tree Hill alum hit out at Travis on May 5 during her podcast, saying, “To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video, he’s just always drunk.”

“I see her drinking more now ... Like, the company you keep."

Meanwhile, Jana, who is three-time divorcée, believed that it’s “cheesy” that Travis doesn't hesitate to publicly talk about his romance with Taylor and even accused him of “loving the attention” that's come from their romance.