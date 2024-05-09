Jennifer Garner reveals her mother doesn’t’ believe in ‘guilt’

Jennifer Garner spills her mother's foundational core thing she admires: Deets inside

Jennifer Garner has recently praised her mother, revealing her mom doesn’t believe in “guilt”.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast in support of Every Mother Counts, the 13 Going on 30 star said, “My mom doesn't believe in guilt. It's one of her foundational core things.”

“She doesn't believe that guilt is helpful. And so that's not part of what she does," remarked the 52-year-old.

Elaborating on how her mother had a complicated upbringing with regards to religion, Jennifer explained, “Part of her family had one belief ... and part of her family did not.”

“So, there was a tension between those two factions of the family, not in their hearts but in what their religious system would allow them to do with regards to each other,” stated the Family Switch actress.

Jennifer continued, “There was a lot of heartbreak there.”

However, the Yes Day actress disclosed her mother is “not judgmental,” and that three words to describe her would be “practical, fun and Christian”.

While recounting her own childhood with her mom, Jennifer mentioned, “Things like Sesame Street existed, Pat still was cutting out paper dolls for us and making folding boats and getting a bucket of water. And we would use paper boats that we would just float around.”

The Daredevil actress pointed out, “So, I definitely am another generation removed from what my mom gave us and certainly from what she had.”

“I hope that my mothering has been so infused by Pat Garner that there's a germ of it in there,” added Jennifer.