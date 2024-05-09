Lady Gaga ‘excited’ to finally share The Chromatica Ball movie with the ‘world’

Lady Gaga reveals release date as well as the traier for The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga has recently announced the release date as well as the trailer for her highly anticipated HBO Original concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball on May 8.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer posted a cover photo of special concert Chromatica Ball, which showed her 2022 stadium tour in support of her 2020 album, Chromatica.

In the caption, Gaga wrote, “GAGA CHROMATICA BALL… MAY 25,” while tagging HBO and Max.

While posting a trailer, the musician expressed her excitement for “finally sharing The Chromatica Ball film with the world”.



“This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music,” she continued.

Gaga explained, “Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget. Stadium after stadium. Sold out crowds. The deafening singalongs.”

“Chromatica was colorful revenge. The chaos of it all became pure energy and life. With a texture best experienced live,” remarked the 38-year-old.

Reflecting on the theme, the Judas crooner stated, “Self-acceptance is a theme that cuts through all my songs. I believe it is always possible to dig deep and find your greatness. Self-discovery is an art. Self-love is a practice.”



“I love you monsters more than I can say. See yourself in every vocal, every fabric choice, the choreography, every image,” she noted.

Gaga mentioned, “Here’s the truth—no matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself. In a stadium filled with YOU it came to life.”

“Thank you for that feeling. I hope you will feel seen when you watch this film. And know that I edited it carefully to honour you,” added the singer.

Sharing details about Chromatica Ball, Gaga dished, “I spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life.”

“It is my gift to you - directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world,” she concluded.

