Prince Harry receives major support after King Charles snub

Prince Harry is no more alone at the major event that has already been snubbed by the royal family despite his invitation.

It appears that Duke will have company at tonight's Invictus Games celebration, as his uncle, the Earl Spencer, has been spotted arriving at St Paul's Cathedral.

The event marks the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an initiative founded by Harry in 2014 to aid injured servicemen and women. The service tonight will include a reading from the Duke of Sussex and actor Damian Lewis.

Concerns arose among fans that Harry would be attending the service alone, given Meghan Markle's decision not to join him in the UK and the Royal Family's absence from the Invictus Games event.

However, Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, both siblings of the late Princess Diana, have come to show their support for Harry.

While Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes were in attendance at the Cathedral, Harry was alone as he walked up the steps to the entrance.

The Duke of Sussex had hoped to meet with the King during his stay in the UK, but a spokesperson for Harry revealed this wouldn't be happening.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry told GB News: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."