Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give powerful message to King Charles after meeting snub

After King Charles's refusal to meet Prince Harry upon his arrival in the UK for a special event, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending a powerful message.

The couple is maintaining their positivity as they are set to feature prominently in a new German documentary about the Royal Family.

Ulrike Grunewald, a royal journalist with decades of experience covering the Royal Family, will be directing the production for Germany’s ZDF network, reported GB news.



Grunewald has travelled to California with her team of five including producer Mo Davies from London, to gather insight into life in Montecito.

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, just north of Hollywood, with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Among those interviewed for the documentary is Richard Mineards, who covered the Royal Family for the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail before moving to Montecito.

In his latest column, Mineards said: “Los Angeles-based producer, Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbours, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewald. The interview is airing in due course as part of a prime-time documentary on ZDF Royal.”

Grunewald, an esteemed journalist and presenter on the news programme Heute-Journal (Today-Journal) has been reporting since 1987.

Grunewald has previously released documentaries including Princess Diana’s Dangerous Legacy, The Queen and the Power of Images; Fergie! and The Duchess and the Secret of the Windsors.

Last September, Grunewald spoke with Harry in Dusseldorf at the Invictus Games.