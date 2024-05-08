Prince Harry gives touching tribute to King Charles despite meeting snub

The Duke of Sussex is in London to attend a special celebration of the Invictus Games

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to King Charles despite the monarch's decision not to meet with the Duke during his highly anticipated trip to the UK.

Harry appeared in high spirits as he made a solo appearance, adorned with his KCVO Neck Order and Star, on his way to St Paul's Cathedral tonight.

The Duke of Sussex is in London to attend a special celebration of the Invictus Games, and although the Royal Family has chosen to forgo the event, Harry honoured his time in The Firm with a special tribute.

The KCVO Neck Order and Star worn by Harry are awarded for service to the monarchy.

The medal is awarded as part of the Royal Victorian Order - a monarchical order of knighthood. Harry was knighted by his grandmother the Queen in 2015 for his service to the monarchy. He was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) privately at Buckingham Palace.

As well as the KCVO Neck Order and Star, Harry has an Afghanistan Service Medal and a Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medal.

He wore his Afghanistan Service Medal and Jubilee medals as he delivered a passionate video message from his Montecito home for the Military Times Service Members of The Year Awards in April. However, he didn't wear the KCVO Neck Order and Star at the time

Harry's decision to wear the medal tonight comes after it was announced King Charles will be too busy to meet with his son while he's in the UK.

In a statement, Harry's spokesperson said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."