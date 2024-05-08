Keith Urban expresses his admiration for Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande

Keith Urban praises Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for their exceptional music

Keith Urban has recently admitted he adores Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for their extraordinary talent.



Speaking to PEOPLE after announcing his Las Vegas residency, Keith revealed he has long been a Taylor fan and he loved her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I mean, God, Taylor's songwriting, it's so extraordinary,” said the country musician.

Keith continued, “There's really no adjectives for it.”

“She's such a great, great writer. So, this new album is just more proof of that in really great ways,” he told the outlet.

In addition to Taylor, Keith also spoke highly of Ariana and praised her latest single, We Can't Be Friends.

“I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin,” remarked the 56-year-old.

The Fighter crooner noted, “Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over.”

On May 6, Keith got the opportunity to saw Ariana perform We Can't Be Friends at the Met Gala which he attended with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

Reflecting on Ariana’s new song, The Long Hot Summer crooner mentioned, “The song has some real celestial magic. That's my absolute current obsession song right now.”

In the end, Keith added, “I've always liked Ariana anyway. She doesn't sound like anyone. It's like Taylor. I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don't sound like anyone.”