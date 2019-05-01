Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' in flames after massive fire breaks out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood's amazing actress Kajol, who has shared great onscreen chemistry with Shah...
MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions' erupted in flames after a massive fire broke out at its Cama Industrial godown in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday, damaging stock of raw material, cans of chemical, wooden furniture, office record, office files and temporary shed on the terrace.
The fire broke out at the first storey of the godown later spreading out to three storeys.
Eight fire engines were immediately dispatched to douse the fire.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and electric installation.
A report published in DNA suggests that the material damaged belonged to Dharma Productions' upcoming projects such as 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive', 'Good News', 'Brahmastra' and 'Takht'.
Dharma Productions came into being in 1979 after filmmaker Yash Johar started it.
After his death, it was taken over by son Karan Johar.
Some films backed by Dharma Productions
Dostana: 1980
Agneepath: 1990
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 1998
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 2001
Wake Up Sid: 2009
My Name Is Khan: 2010
Student Of The Year: 2012
Kapoor & Sons: 2016
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 2017
Raazi: 2018
Dhadak: 2018
Simmba: 2018
Kesari: 2019
Kalank: 2019
MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions' erupted in flames after a massive fire broke out at its Cama Industrial godown in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday, damaging stock of raw material, cans of chemical, wooden furniture, office record, office files and temporary shed on the terrace.
The fire broke out at the first storey of the godown later spreading out to three storeys.
Eight fire engines were immediately dispatched to douse the fire.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and electric installation.
A report published in DNA suggests that the material damaged belonged to Dharma Productions' upcoming projects such as 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive', 'Good News', 'Brahmastra' and 'Takht'.
Dharma Productions came into being in 1979 after filmmaker Yash Johar started it.
After his death, it was taken over by son Karan Johar.
Some films backed by Dharma Productions
Dostana: 1980
Agneepath: 1990
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 1998
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 2001
Wake Up Sid: 2009
My Name Is Khan: 2010
Student Of The Year: 2012
Kapoor & Sons: 2016
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 2017
Raazi: 2018
Dhadak: 2018
Simmba: 2018
Kesari: 2019
Kalank: 2019