Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' in flames after massive fire breaks out

MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions' erupted in flames after a massive fire broke out at its Cama Industrial godown in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday, damaging stock of raw material, cans of chemical, wooden furniture, office record, office files and temporary shed on the terrace.



The fire broke out at the first storey of the godown later spreading out to three storeys.

Eight fire engines were immediately dispatched to douse the fire.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electric wiring and electric installation.

A report published in DNA suggests that the material damaged belonged to Dharma Productions' upcoming projects such as 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive', 'Good News', 'Brahmastra' and 'Takht'.

Dharma Productions came into being in 1979 after filmmaker Yash Johar started it.

After his death, it was taken over by son Karan Johar.

Some films backed by Dharma Productions

Dostana: 1980

Agneepath: 1990

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 1998

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 2001

Wake Up Sid: 2009

My Name Is Khan: 2010

Student Of The Year: 2012

Kapoor & Sons: 2016

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 2017

Raazi: 2018

Dhadak: 2018

Simmba: 2018

Kesari: 2019

Kalank: 2019