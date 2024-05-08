King Charles, Prince Harry's meeting only possible on 'one condition'

King Charles to only meet Prince Harry 'on one condition'

Prince Harry could guarantee meeting with King Charles should he decide to bring his kids to the UK on his next visit.

Speaking to The Sun, royal photographer Arthur Edwards expressed lament over the 75-year-old monarch refusing to make time for the Duke of Sussex on his current visit to his homeland.

He noted the King would be more open to a reunion with his youngest son if he was accompanied by his and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

He shared: “It's a great triumph that the King is back at work now and back to the grindstone. Obviously his time is packed and there's so many things to catch up on.

"But I'm sure if he wanted to he could have found time to see Harry,” the royal commentator affirmed, “but obviously doesn't want to and Harry seems to have accepted it."

He continued: "They've got two children that are a prince and a princess, and they don't come and see their cousins - and I find that strange.

"So Harry gets short shrift from the King - I'm sure the children wouldn't if they came,” explained Arthur.

"I'm sure he'd be grateful to see his grandchildren. But it hasn't happened, and that's a shame,” he added.