Olivia Rodrigo explores boyfriend Louis Partridge’s home country

Olivia Rodrigo is having a blast as she explores her boyfriend Louis Partridge’s home soil of the UK.
Skipping the Met Gala for the first time, the 21-year-old pop star jetted off to Glasgow kick off the UK leg of her ongoing GUTS World Tour.
With some time to spare before taking the stage, the multi Grammy winner played tourist as she visited various cities.
Rodrigo then took to her Instagram for a classic photo dump from her travels, including the quintessentially English red telephone booth photo, among other snaps.
The UK trip comes amid the 2024 Met gala. Fans were eagerly waiting to see what Rodrigo has in store for the fashion event, especially considering that Rodrigo has consistently served looks for two consecutive years.
One fan commented, “girly posting casually in London like we didn’t wait for her at Met Gala [crying face emoji].”
Others were quick to connect the dots that Rodrigo was probably accompanied by her beau.
“I think we all know Louis is taking them pics,” teased one fan in the comments section.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on 'unofficial royal tour'
Bette Midler expressed not filing a lawsuit against Lindsay Lohan over her exit
Family members of ‘Adrienne from Brooklyn’ were able to identify the diehard Beatles fan as their mother
Prince Harry stepped out in the UK for the first time since his arrival
Percy Hynes White broke silence on social media after reports surfaced
King Charles makes major announcement after snubbing Harry