Olivia Rodrigo explores boyfriend Louis Partridge’s home country

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge confirmed their new romance in December 2023

Olivia Rodrigo is having a blast as she explores her boyfriend Louis Partridge’s home soil of the UK.

Skipping the Met Gala for the first time, the 21-year-old pop star jetted off to Glasgow kick off the UK leg of her ongoing GUTS World Tour.

With some time to spare before taking the stage, the multi Grammy winner played tourist as she visited various cities.

Rodrigo then took to her Instagram for a classic photo dump from her travels, including the quintessentially English red telephone booth photo, among other snaps.



The UK trip comes amid the 2024 Met gala. Fans were eagerly waiting to see what Rodrigo has in store for the fashion event, especially considering that Rodrigo has consistently served looks for two consecutive years.

One fan commented, “girly posting casually in London like we didn’t wait for her at Met Gala [crying face emoji].”

Others were quick to connect the dots that Rodrigo was probably accompanied by her beau.

“I think we all know Louis is taking them pics,” teased one fan in the comments section.