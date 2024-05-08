Kate Hudson gives update on wedding plans with Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson reveals marriage plans

Kate Hudson recently revealed that the actress is getting married to fiancé Danny Fujikawa soon.



Although the 45-year-old actress said that “planning a wedding is such a bummer,” she still showcased enthusiasm on tying the knot soon.

Speaking exclusively about her debut album Glorious on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday, May 7, the actress and newly-turned singer opened up about her wedding preparations.

When Cohen asked her about her wedding plan, the star revealed that the couple was “just talking about that.”

Offering an insight into her upcoming life update, Hudson said “I think soon. I think we’ll get married soon.”

However, the Almost Famous star said that arranging the ceremony gives her the ick.

She said: “I just don't want to plan a wedding.”

To which Cohen suggested that Hudson should definitely make “someone else plan it.”

Expressing her excitement, Hudson quickly chimed in, adding: “But I want the party. I love a party. That's the only problem.”

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum tied the knot with Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson in 2000 and filed for divorce seven years later.

For the unversed, Kate revealed that she is set to go “all-out” with their 'fancy' ceremony.