King Charles blocks Prince Harry meeting over ‘unforgivable sin’

King Charles is still sour from blows at his wife Queen Camilla in Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare released last year.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Christopher Andersen claimed the 75-year-old monarch is still reeling from insults the duke hurled at his wife and made several allegations.

It comes after the King is said to be “too busy” to see his estranged son for even a few minutes on his current visit to the UK.

"The king has softened a bit toward his younger son but hasn't forgotten how Harry attacked [his wife] Queen Camilla in his memoir ‘Spare,’" the Last King author claimed.

"In his book, Harry branded her a ‘villain’ and described how both he and William begged their father not to marry her. For Charles, that is an unforgivable sin,” Andersen added.

For the unversed, Harry expanded on his feelings towards the King marrying his lifelong love Queen Camilla years after the death of his mum, the late Princess Diana.

Besides calling her a ‘villain,’ Harry also accused the Queen Consort of selling stories within the family to the British press.