Jelly Roll feels ‘really motivated’ after completing 5k road race

Jelly Roll lost around 60 lbs training for the 5k since the start of 2024

Jelly Roll is feeling pumped after successfully finishing his first ever 5k run.

All his months of training and focusing on his health paid off as the country star, 39, completed the 5k on Tuesday, May 7, alongside his wife, Bunnie XO.

The pair were seen taking a celebratory cold plunge after the race.



Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll spoke with Entertainment Tonight after finishing the race, admitting that “it was a little bit harder” than what he expected but and that he “got really emotional at the finish line.”

He reflected, “I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January. So the fact that we got 3-poiont-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it.”



Jelly Roll, who lost around 60 lbs training for the 5k, expressed that the most rewarding part about his participation in the race was that he inspired other people in their fitness journeys.

“I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys. It was just really cool to see that,” he said.

Feeling energised and motivated, Jelly Roll declared, “Next year, a half marathon! We’re saying it now, absolutely!”