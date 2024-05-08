Prince Harry could retaliate to King Charles snub in Nigeria with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry could retaliate to King Charles snub in a smart way

Prince Harry, whose relationship with the royal family seems to be unrepairable, might be feeling "Spare" again in the country of his birth after King Charles' bombshell decisions.

The 75-year-old King has seemingly taught a lesson to his estranged son Harry with his decision to not to meet him. While, the King has also announced to attend William's event after skipping out on Harry's Invictus Games.

There were speculations that the King could give Harry a green light to meet him as the monarch has already returned to public duties while receiving treatment for cancer. However, Harry's spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that this would not be the case as Charles has other important engagements.

Hours after Harry's statement, Buckingham Palace announced that on May 13, the King will make a joint appearance with William to officially hand over to him the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, Harry's old army regiment.



The timing of the announcement which coincided with the Duke of Sussex's arrival in the UK has raised eyebrows. These developments appeared to be shocking for some royal experts.as Newsweek's chief royal correspondent Jack Royston told Sky News: "I think it's very disappointing. I also think the monarchy is at risk here of looking a little bit petty."



He added: "Charles is going to give William an accolade that 100% would have gone to Harry if Harry was still a working member of the royal family."

Royston explained: "Harry served in the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. He was co-pilot gunner of an Apache helicopter. And he fought on the front line, putting his life at risk."

However, it is to mention here that Prince William is a qualified helicopter pilot. He served as a search-and-rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force for three years and in 2015 became an air ambulance helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Now, there are speculations and rumours that The Duke of Sussex could retaliate to the King's decision to avoid him during his trip to Nigeria where he would make a joint appearance with his wife Meghan Markle on the invitation of the country's defense chief.

The situation, according to some, took a new turn after Meghan chose Nigeria over the UK, and this could will be illustrated further when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retaliate to it with their actions and words in Nigeria.

