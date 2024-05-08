Prince William, Princess Kate 'seething' at Harry, Meghan for 'acting like royals'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are anything but pleased with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they prepare for their upcoming trip to Nigeria.



In a conversation with Closer, a source revealed the Prince and Princess of Wales are “livid” at the Sussexes for “acting like they’re royals again,” owing to the trip being dubbed “unofficial royal tour.”

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image,” they insisted, “and their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething.”

For the unversed, the Montecito couple has been invited to the African country by Gen. Christopher Musa, the country’s Chief of Defence Staff.

Though British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery later clarified Harry and Meghan are visiting in a “private capacity” rather than an official one.

During their trip, they will particpate in several events that celebrate the resilience of service members and promote cross-cultural understanding, according to News Central Africa.

It is presumed that Prince Harry might host the Invictus Games in Nigeria in the coming years.