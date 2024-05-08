Prince William hurts Prince Harry with his latest move

The relationship between the brothers has deteriorated over the last few years

Prince William continues fulfilling royal duties, ignoring meeting with Prince Harry who has already landed in the UK for a major celebration.

Today, the future King was seen at Windsor Castle carrying out an official engagement, where Prince awarded honours to former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and current Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps.

William, who serves as President of the English Football Association, has a strong passion for football.

Last week, he was spotted at Aston Villa's football stadium, Villa Park, watching the Premier League side compete in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg.

Prince Harry's Invictus event in London today will proceed without any senior Royal Family members in attendance, following the announcement that King Charles would not meet with his son during his visit this week.

A spokesperson for the prince said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Harry last saw his father in February 2024 after it was announced that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

During his visit to the UK earlier this year, Harry did not meet with Prince William.

The relationship between the brothers has deteriorated over the last few years.

Prince Harry will give a reading at St Paul's Cathedral this afternoon as part of an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex founded the sporting competition in 2014 when he was still a working member of the Royal Family.