Fan who told Paul McCartney ‘I love you’ 60 years ago identified by family

Paul McCartney finally responded to Adrienne, inviting her to come see him

Paul McCartney has successfully found the fan who told him “I Love You” 60 years ago, thanks to the power of the internet.

After the clip went viral, the supposed family of “Adrienne from Brooklyn” has come forward.

A TikTok account by the name of nicolerdhbs posted a video of a group of siblings, who believed that the young girl in the clip was their mother, who is no longer alive.

In the decades-old clip, which was recently re-posted by the former Beatle, on his Instagram on Sunday, a young girl is heard professing, “Paul McCartney, if you are listening, Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart.”

McCartney, now 81, responded, “Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it’s Paul. I saw your video. I’m in Brooklyn now. I’m in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it.”



“When I heard that video, I was like, ‘Guys, that’s mommy,’” said one woman.

Adrienne’s son revealed that she would have barely been a teenager at the time the video was recorded.

He recalled, “I vividly remember her telling me that she skipped school – ‘playing hooky’ is what she said – to go see the Beatles.”

Unfortunately, Adrienne passed away in 1992.