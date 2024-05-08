Courtney Cox celebrates 20-year anniversary of ‘Friends’ finale

Courtney Cox played Monica Geller on the hit '90s sitcom which ran for ten years



The one where it’s 20 years later…

Monday, May 6, 2024 marked 20 years since the final episode of Friends aired, drawing the curtains on the hit sitcom’s ten-year run.

Honoring the special anniversary, Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the iconic series, took to her Instagram.

The actress, now 59, shared the very final scene from the series finale episode entitled “The One Where They Say Goodbye.”

“It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful.”

Indeed, the entire cast was visibly emotional as they filmed the last scene, which was reflected in their characters’ emotions as well.



In the scene, the six friends – played by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry – stand in Monica and Chandler’s empty apartment as the new parents prepare to move to the suburbs.

A teary-eyed, sniffling Rachel asks them, “Do you guys have to go to the new house right away, or do you have some time?” to which Monica replies, “We got time.”

Rachel then suggests their go-to: “OK, shall we get some coffee?”

As the friends exit the apartment, Chandler, played by the late Matthew Perry, says “sure,” before quipping, “where?”