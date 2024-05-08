Prince Harry gives emotional reaction as he loses close relations

A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex said that Harry was "understanding" of the King's busy diary

After stepping back from life as a working royal, Prince Harry has lost his close circle of friends.

The Duke has returned to the UK to mark an important celebration, but unfortunately he could not make up to meet his father, King Charles, during his visit.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that "It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities."

However, there was still a sign that relations between the father and son had thawed somewhat, with the spokesperson adding that Harry "hopes to see [Charles] soon".

The Duke of Sussex has also acknowledged that after stepping back from life as a working royal, he lost some long-standing friends in the process, admitting in his Netflix documentary "I miss the UK. I miss my friends… I lost a few friends as part of this process," cited GB news.

Yesterday a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex said that Harry was "understanding" of the King's busy diary and his inability to meet this week.

They said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”